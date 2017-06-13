MORGAN AERO 8 Mk5 Auto + Paddleshift

Accessories

Williams now have in stock this lovely 2017 Morgan Aero 8 Mk 5 with only 3700 miles on the clock. Supplied by Williams,this regal looking Aero 8 oozes in refinement and opulance emitting a level of quality and unparalleled by other standard Morgan colour schemes chosen.The aero is a few months old and has 3700 miles Bentley velvet red metallic Performance Pack 1Side exhaust Aero packAuto paddle shift Quilted leather Embroidered headrests Heated seatsBespoke glovebox lid ArmourfendBonnet stays Red mohair roof Wooden centre console Ambient Led lightingAir conReclining seatsWalnut wood trim + Centre Tunnel TopBox Weave Carpet19" Aero Wheels - Silver***SUMMARY***Williams Automobiles is a family run business that has been established since 1911. We are Morgan, Lotus and Caterham full dealers.Our services include: Sales New & Used Cars, Servicing, MOT, Upgrades, Trim/Leather Department, Race Team / Prep, 4 Wheel Alignment.Our new cars carry the full manufacture warranty and we carry and number of each in stock for those that cant wait for a new build. All of our used cars come with a new MOT, Pre Delivery Inspection, Up to date Servicing, Full Detail and Warranty. Full finance options are available on any age car. We offer both Conditional Sale (straight loan) and Hire Purchase with balloon (final payment).We try to run an appointment only business so we can dedicate quality time to you the customer in your search to find your perfect sports car.We are situated on the edge of the Cotswolds and and on our door step we have the perfect driving roads full of twists and turns, dips and rises to show you why an Aero 8 is the ultimate drivers car.We look forward to welcoming you to our award winning dealership.Totteroak CourtyardHortonChipping SodburyBristolBS376QGTel: 01454 315112