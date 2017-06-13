MORGAN AERO 8 Mk 5 Auto - Paddleshift

Accessories

Williams Morgan are proud to offer this stunning Morgan Aero 8 finished in Lapis Blue with Tan leather, currently with 2 registered keepers on the books and 2600 miles on the clock this is a rare chance to own one of Morgans most successful cars to date. The full spec includes: 6 speed Automatic Transmission with Airbags, Aero Steering wheel (silver centre) and Paddle shift, Lapis Blue Metallic paint, Mohair hood in blue and includes hood cover for stowage area, and door pulls. Body colour wing and splitter cooling vent mesh, Paint protection Film, Gloss black painted steering wheel centre,Tan leather, Brown Velvet door tops & Dash top,Part Box Weave carpet trim tunnel, sills, parcel shelf in Oatmeal, Diamond Quilted leather on seat centres and door panels, Heated seats, Air conditioning, Ambient lighting kit in cool white, Signed chassis plate, AERO RACING Performance pack 1 - SIDE EXIT Sports exhausts, Red Calipers, Gloss Black Diffusser, AR Motorsport detailing pack, AR bonnet badges, 19inch Aero 8 alloy wheels in Silver, Headrest embroidery with Morgan Wings Logo.***SUMMARY***Williams Automobiles is a family run business that has been established since 1911. We are Morgan, Lotus and Caterham full dealers.Our services include: Sales New & Used Cars, Servicing, MOT, Upgrades, Trim/Leather Department, Race Team / Prep, 4 Wheel Alignment.Our new cars carry the full manufacture warranty and we carry and number of each in stock for those that cant wait for a new build. All of our used cars come with a new MOT, Pre Delivery Inspection, Up to date Servicing, Full Detail and Warranty. Full finance options are available on any age car. We offer both Conditional Sale (straight loan) and Hire Purchase with balloon (final payment).We try to run an appointment only business so we can dedicate quality time to you the customer in your search to find your perfect sports car.We are situated on the edge of the Cotswolds and and on our door step we have the perfect driving roads full of twists and turns, dips and rises to show you why a Caterham is the ultimate drivers car.We look forward to welcoming you to our award winning dealership.Totteroak CourtyardHortonChipping SodburyBristolBS376QGTel: 01454 315112www.williamsautomobiles.com