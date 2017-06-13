MORGAN AERO 8 AERO 8 Series 3

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MORGAN Model: AERO 8 Trim: AERO 8 Series 3 Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: 4398 Ext Color: Green

Williams Morgan are proud to offer for sale this stunning Morgan Aero 8 Mk 3 registered in 2007 with one owner from new and a lovely spec this car is a head turner.The full spec includes the following:Metallic Paint, full bonnet louvers, side exit exhausts, stainless centre wheels, green mohair hood, green mohair hood cover, light ash wood finish, green leather, contrasting piping, diamond quilt stitching, electric windows, cruise control, contrasting gear gaiter + hand brake, phone + coin tray, colour coded steering wheel leather top, green carpets piped cream, radio cd player, clock, tool kit, elasticated door pockets,For all enquiry details please contact a member of our sales team for more information on 01454315112

  • Ad ID
    406724
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Morgan > Aero 8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4398
  • Engine Model
    4398
