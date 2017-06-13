loading Loading please wait....
2002 MORGAN 4/4 1.8 LOWLINE 2-SEATER...BMW Calypso Red Metallic with Caramel leather, Rare Lowline specification, 1.8 litre Ford Zetec engine with 5-speed manual gearbox, Equipped with Power steering, Adjustable/reclining seats, Walnut dashboard, 3 spoke leather steering wheel with Morgan boss & billet, Heated windscreen, Radio/CD player, Black carpets piped Caramel, Full weather equipment (Hood/Side screens), Tonneau cover, Morgan side screen bag, Hood pivot, External door handles, Stainless steel door mirrors, Wind deflectors, 3rd brake light, Tread strips, Full bonnet louvers, Enamel Union Jack bonnet badges, Chrome grille, Lumax spotlamps, Spare wheel, Stainless steel luggage rack, Badge bar, Full stainless steel bumpers, Rear bumper mud protectors, 15” X 6J wider stainless steel wire wheels, Originally supplied by BerryBrook Morgan, Complete with all owners book pack/manual etc, Full Morgan service history, Just 18,000 miles from new.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413012
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Morgan > 4/4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2002
  • Mileage
    18000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
£26,995

High Street
Nutley, TN22 3NN, East Sussex
United Kingdom

