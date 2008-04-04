loading Loading please wait....
Morgan 4/4 B499

£46,299
car description

NEW Morgan 4/4
Cuba upholstery, Mohair hood brown with SS bag, Stainless steel wheels, Door pockets, Speakers and ariel, Embroidered headrests, Overiders
VED £510.00
For more information or to book a test drive, speak to Henry or Sean on 01392 833301

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309764
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Morgan > 4/4
Dawlish Road, Exminster
Exminster, EX6 8DN, Devon
United Kingdom

