Morgan 4/4 B499

NEW Morgan 4/4
Cuba upholstery, Mohair hood brown with SS bag, Stainless steel wheels, Door pockets, Speakers and ariel, Embroidered headrests, Overiders
VED £510.00
For more information or to book a test drive, speak to Henry or Sean on 01392 833301
morgan 4 b499 british sportscar rwd petrol fast 2wd
Dawlish Road, Exminster
Exminster, EX6 8DN, Devon
United Kingdom
The Morgan Motor Company started with the Runabout and V-Twin 3-wheelers...
Some may point to Rolls-Royce and Bentley as the embodiment of a quintes...