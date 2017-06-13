MORGAN 4/4 1600 4/4 Throttle bodies

Accessories

New to arrive in stock is this 2012 Morgan 4/4 on Throttle bodies, with one owner from new and only 9600 miles on the clock this little sports car is ready to be re-homed to the right owner. With up rated power performance and Vehicle Overview:Morgan 4/4 20121 Owner from new9652 MilesThrottle Bodies fittedGalvanised ChassisExterior:Sport red paint, Black wing beadingLuggage rack with side screen storage5 x painted black wiresAvon Classic tiresover riders front and rearBlack stone guardFront valancePVC hood coverPVC easy up goodStainless side mirrors2 Eared SpinnersSt George Flag BadgesPan Hard rodAdjustable dampersSport ManifoldSports Cat Sports ExhaustInterior:Painted dashMota lita leather wheelStainless horn pushChrome rear view mirrorElasticated door pocketsReclining sports seatsLeather neck roll supportsFoot locker boxChassis CoversRadio / CD PlayerInflatable Lumbar supportAll used cars provided by Williams Morgan are subject to a scrupulous service and preparation with a full 160 point check. All of our cars are provided from the day of collection with a new service, MOT & 6 month warranty as standard. With over 105 years in the car retail business we aim to provide a fault free service and provide the highest level of quality customer care.Williams Automobiles are an appointment only company so please do call a member of our sales team today to book your appointment. We look forward to hearing from you shortly.