MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION X GSR SST FQ300 2008 Auto 36700 Petrol Black

car description

Viewing by appointment on this one. Very recent AYC pump repair (common issue at a cost of GBP 921.79) at a reputable specialist, also had a major engine and gearbox service (see pictures) and plenty of prior servicing recorded. Also 4 brand new Toyo tyres. Standard car with NO MODS., HDD Navigation/Music Server System, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, 18in x 8.5J Enkei Alloy Wheels w. 245/40 R18 93Y Tyres and Locking Wheel Nuts, Wipers,Auto Rain Sensors, Privacy Glass - Rear Side and Rear Windows, Stereo Radio/CD with MP3 Compatibility, MP3 Aux Input Port, Electric Windows Front/Rear Anti-Trapping, Drivers One Touch Operation, Multi Information Display with Trip Computer, Tracker Security System Thatcham Cat 5, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Alarm,Thatcham Cat 1, Front fog lights, Electric/folding wing mirrors, Twin exhaust. 5 seats, Black, Very good example, drives absolutely beautifully and is in really clean condition throughout. Hand paddle optional gear-change. HPI Clear. Located in Didcot, Oxfordshire OX110BS, Open 7 days a week, All Major Debit/Credit Cards accepted (2% fee for credit cards), Competitive finance packages available.