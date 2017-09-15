loading Loading please wait....
MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION X 2.0 GS FQ-330 4dr

£17,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MITSUBISHI Model: LANCER EVOLUTION X Trim: 2.0 GS FQ-330 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 37000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Trakker Fitted, HKS Stainless Steel Exhaust, HKS Stainless Steel Turbo Pipes, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, 18in x 8.5J Enkei Alloy Wheels w. 245/40 R18 93Y Tyres and Locking Wheel Nuts, Multi Information Display with Trip Computer, Privacy Glass - Rear Side and Rear Windows, Tracker Security System Thatcham Cat 5, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Stereo Radio/CD with MP3 Compatibility, Electric Windows Front/Rear Anti-Trapping, Drivers One Touch Operation, Wipers,Auto Rain Sensors, Alarm,Thatcham Cat 1 Nice Example, Only 2 Mature Owners From New 3 months warranty, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Metallic Silver, Download The Park Lane Cars App In the App Store, Park Lane Cars - Established for over 30 years so buy with us with confidence., 17,995 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327502
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mitsubishi > Lancer
  • Derivative
    Evolution
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    37000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Park Lane Cars
ST87AA, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
