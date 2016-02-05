loading Loading please wait....
MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION X 2.0 EVO X GSR FQ-360 4x4 4dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MITSUBISHI Model: LANCER EVOLUTION X Trim: 2.0 EVO X GSR FQ-360 4x4 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Black

Black, OVER 30 CARS IN STOCK **Low finance rates available**PX welcome**All cards accepted**, Next MOT due 10/09/2018, Excellent bodywork, Black Part suede interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition New, Four wheel-drive, HDD Navigation/Music Server System, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tracker Security System Thatcham Cat 5, Wipers,Auto Rain Sensors, Stereo Radio/CD with MP3 Compatibility, MP3 Aux Input Port, Multi Information Display with Trip Computer, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Electric Windows Front/Rear Anti-Trapping, Drivers One Touch Operation, Privacy Glass - Rear Side and Rear Windows, Alarm,Thatcham Cat 1, Upholstery - Leather Seats with Techno Suede Inserts, OZ Racing 19'' alloys. 5 seats, Only 3 former keepers from new, this is a fine example of the Evo X. Supplied with Cobra Connex Trak, 2 keys, service file and a service book with 8 stamps. This 360 is totally standard and will be supplied with 1 years RAC warranty and 1 years complementary roadside assistance. To view or place a order email eddie@elitecars1.co.uk or call me at our Wishaw office on 01698 357999, thank you for looking. *** WE DELIVER NATIONWIDE, EMAIL FOR A QUOTE***, Over 40 pics and video of each car on our website, please click the link on youtube for our videos, 16,999

  • Ad ID
    412952
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mitsubishi > Lancer
  • Derivative
    Evolution
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
£16,999

Elite Cars
Swindon, ML20RL, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

