MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION X 2.0 EVO X GSR FQ-360 4x4 4dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MITSUBISHI Model: LANCER EVOLUTION X Trim: 2.0 EVO X GSR FQ-360 4x4 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Black
Black, OVER 30 CARS IN STOCK **Low finance rates available**PX welcome**All cards accepted**, Next MOT due 10/09/2018, Excellent bodywork, Black Part suede interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition New, Four wheel-drive, HDD Navigation/Music Server System, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tracker Security System Thatcham Cat 5, Wipers,Auto Rain Sensors, Stereo Radio/CD with MP3 Compatibility, MP3 Aux Input Port, Multi Information Display with Trip Computer, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Electric Windows Front/Rear Anti-Trapping, Drivers One Touch Operation, Privacy Glass - Rear Side and Rear Windows, Alarm,Thatcham Cat 1, Upholstery - Leather Seats with Techno Suede Inserts, OZ Racing 19'' alloys. 5 seats, Only 3 former keepers from new, this is a fine example of the Evo X. Supplied with Cobra Connex Trak, 2 keys, service file and a service book with 8 stamps. This 360 is totally standard and will be supplied with 1 years RAC warranty and 1 years complementary roadside assistance. To view or place a order email eddie@elitecars1.co.uk or call me at our Wishaw office on 01698 357999, thank you for looking. *** WE DELIVER NATIONWIDE, EMAIL FOR A QUOTE***, Over 40 pics and video of each car on our website, please click the link on youtube for our videos, 16,999
Elite Cars
Swindon, ML20RL, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Aug 10, 2017