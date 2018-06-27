MITSUBISHI LANCER 2.0 EVO X GSR FQ-300 4dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MITSUBISHI Model: LANCER Trim: 2.0 EVO X GSR FQ-300 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: Ext Color: Red
Metallic Red, FINANCE AVAILABLE, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 27/06/2018, Last serviced at 58,000 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, HDD Navigation/Music Server System, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, 18in x 8.5J Enkei Alloy Wheels w. 245/40 R18 93Y Tyres and Locking Wheel Nuts, Alarm,Thatcham Cat 1, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Electric Windows Front/Rear Anti-Trapping, Drivers One Touch Operation, Multi Information Display with Trip Computer, Privacy Glass - Rear Side and Rear Windows, Stereo Radio/CD with MP3 Compatibility, MP3 Aux Input Port, Tracker Security System Thatcham Cat 5, Wipers,Auto Rain Sensors, REMAPPED TO APPROX 400BHP, UPGRADE EXHAUST SYSTEM. 5 seats, 14,999
Worcester Road Motors Ltd
Worcester, DY139AS, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
