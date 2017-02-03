loading Loading please wait....
Mitsubishi FTO

£1,995
car description

No warranty implied or given, CD Player, Air Conditioning, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, ABS, Air Bag, Central Locking, Power Steering, Cloth Upholstery, Electric Front Windows, AA Roadside Assistance, H.P.I clear, Alloy wheels ***Located at Sandford*** Feel free to come and visit us to view our range of over 160 cars in group stock. To book a test drive or for further information please contact us on 01865 778999 or salessdtimmocarsales.co.uk or visit us at OX4 4YP, near the Kassam Stadium., Over 160 cars in group stock please visit www.sdtimmocarsales.co.uk email salessdtimmocarsales.co.uk or visit at OX4 4YP.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234111
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mitsubishi > FTO
  • Mileage
    69030 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1990
46 Henley Road
Oxford, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

