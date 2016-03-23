MINI ROADSTER JOHN COOPER WORKS Auto

Accessories

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer this very high spec 2013 (13) Mini Roadster John Cooper Works for sale presented in Pepper white. This Mini roadster is in excellent condition throughout, it has been maintained with full Mini service history and comes with a lengthy MOT with no advisories.There is a great spec on this roadster JCW which consists of - Chili pack, Media pack, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Rear parking sensors, Full black lounge leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Climate control, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel, Bi-Xenon headlights, 17 JCW multi spoke alloy wheels in silver, JCW leather steering wheel, Chrome line interior, Black headlight reflectors, Red sports stripes, Front armrest, Front fog lights.All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.