MINI ROADSTER JOHN COOPER WORKS 2014

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this incredible looking, one owner 2014 (14) Mini Roadster John Cooper Works for sale presented in Midnight black metallic. This privately owned Mini roadster is in outstanding condition, it has covered very low mileage and comes with full Mini service history and an MOT until June 2018.;;There is a huge specification on this JCW roadster, the spec includes - Chili pack, Media pack, John Cooper works leather/Alcantara dashboard, Satellite navigation, DAB radio, Bluetooth telephone, Full black lounge leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Midnight black metallic, Cruise control, Climate control, Rear parking sensors, Bi-Xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, Fully painted wheel arches and trim, Automatic dimming mirrors, Automatic lights and wipers, Electric folding door mirrors, 17" JCW multi spoke alloy wheels, Front centre arm rest, JCW carbon fibre gear knob, JCW carbon fibre handbrake knob, Gloss Black exterior trim, JCW leather/alcantara sports steering wheel, Black headlight reflectors, Gloss black interior trim.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.;