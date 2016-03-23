car description

Variant name:Cooper S ,Variant: Cooper S 1.6 184 6 Spd AN EXCELLENT MINI ROADSTER COOPER S IN CHILI RED AND FULL MINI SERVICE HISTORY, EXTRAS INCLUDE CHILI PACK, MEDIA PACK WITH SATELLITE NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, FRONT ARMREST, COLOUR LINE CARBON BLACK, LEATHER PUNCH CARBON BLACK/BEIGE, BLACK HEADLIGHTS REFLECTORS, MIRROR CAPS IN BODY COLOUR, Upgrades - Chili Pack S/SD, MINI Navigation, Media Pack, Heated Front Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Colour Line Carbon Black, Black Headlight Reflectors, Mirror Caps In Body Colour, Leather Punch Carbon Black/Begie, 1 Owner From New, 2 Keys, 12 Months Mot, Full Mini Service History, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - DAB Radio, Air-Conditioning, Parking Aid (Rear), Hill Holder, Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alloy Wheels (16in), Tyre Pressure Control, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Height adjustable drivers seat, Power steering, Power-Assisted Steering, Power Socket, Cup Holder, Alloy wheels. 2 seats, Chilli Red, GODDARDS AUTO ARE AN APPROVED RAC DEALERSHIP WHICH INCLUDES A DETAILED MULTIPOINT CHECK AND THE HIGHEST RAC PLATINUM LEVEL WARRANTY. ANY INSPECTION AND TEST DRIVE WELCOME. WE ACCEPT ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS. FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO CREDIT STATUS. PART EXCHANGES ALWAYS WELCOME, Goddard's Auto only deal with the highest quality cars and come fully warranted at the highest level