loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MINI Roadster

Compare this car
£11,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Cooper ,Derivative:Cooper ,Variant: Cooper Roadster

Accessories

Leather Punch Carbon Black, 16'' 6-Star Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels in Bl, Additional Decor Rings, Chili Pack, Chrome Line exterior, Chrome Line interior, Colour Line - Satellite Grey, Elec Fold Exterior Mirrors, Interior Trim Piano Black, Metallic paint, Seat heating. front, Wind deflector, Leather interior, Dynamic Stability Control, Sport Steering Wheel, Security Wheel Bolts, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Heated Mirrors/Washer Jets, Pass. seat height adjustment, Passenger airbag deactivation. front, DAB digital radio, White Indicator Lenses, Semi Automatic Soft-Top

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330569
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Registration no.
    HX15PMY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    7322 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Email Dealer >>

MINI House,Portsmouth,Eastern Road
PO3 5FF,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed