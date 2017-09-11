loading Loading please wait....
MINI Roadster

£16,875
Variant name:JOHN COOPER WORKS ,Derivative:R59 ,Variant: John Cooper Works Roadster

Leather Punch Carbon Black, 17'' Cross Spoke Challenge Alloy Wheels i, Black headlights, Chili Pack, Chrome Line interior, Colour Line - Carbon Black, Metallic paint, Mirror Caps in Chili Red, Seat heating. front, Sport Stripes Red, Wind deflector, Leather interior, Dynamic Stability Control, Multi-function controls for s'wheel, Run-flat tyres, Security Wheel Bolts, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Heated Mirrors/Washer Jets, John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit, Floor mats. velour, Sport Button, Park Distance Control (PDC). rear, Passenger airbag deactivation. front, Dynamic Traction Control, DAB digital radio, White Indicator Lenses

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317954
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    GX64TWW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    8712 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Manor Retail Park,Littlehampton,Rustington
BN16 3FH,
United Kingdom

