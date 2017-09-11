Mini > Roadster

Variant name:JOHN COOPER WORKS ,Derivative:R59 ,Variant: John Cooper Works Roadster
Leather Punch Carbon Black, 17'' Cross Spoke Challenge Alloy Wheels i, Black headlights, Chili Pack, Chrome Line interior, Colour Line - Carbon Black, Metallic paint, Mirror Caps in Chili Red, Seat heating. front, Sport Stripes Red, Wind deflector, Leather interior, Dynamic Stability Control, Multi-function controls for s'wheel, Run-flat tyres, Security Wheel Bolts, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Heated Mirrors/Washer Jets, John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit, Floor mats. velour, Sport Button, Park Distance Control (PDC). rear, Passenger airbag deactivation. front, Dynamic Traction Control, DAB digital radio, White Indicator Lenses
Manor Retail Park,Littlehampton,Rustington
BN16 3FH,
United Kingdom
Following on from the huge success of the new-generation Mini in 2001, B...
David Brown, the UK-based specialist car maker previously known for the ...