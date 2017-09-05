loading Loading please wait....
MINI Roadster

£13,950
car description

Variant name:COOPER S ,Derivative:R59 ,Variant: Cooper S Roadster

Accessories

Leather Punch Carbon Black, Chrome Line interior, Colour Line - Carbon Black, Convertible Pack, Interior Trim Piano Black, Media Pack, Metallic paint, MINI JCW Chili Pack, Leather interior, Dynamic Stability Control, Multi-function controls for s'wheel, Security Wheel Bolts, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Heated Mirrors/Washer Jets, Pass. seat height adjustment, Sport Button, Park Distance Control (PDC). rear, Passenger airbag deactivation. front, DAB digital radio, White Indicator Lenses, Semi Automatic Soft-Top

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310446
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    YB64DZG
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    16842 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Main Road,Long Hanborough,
OX29 8LA,
United Kingdom

