MINI Roadster

£10,899
Variant name:COOPER ,Derivative:R59 ,Variant: Cooper Roadster

Clth/Lea Ray Carbon Black, 17'' Conical Spoke Alloys, Additional Decor Rings, Chili Pack, Chrome Line interior, Colour Line - Carbon Black, Interior Trim Piano Black, Interior World Carbon Black, Metallic paint, Seat heating. front, Dynamic Stability Control, Sport Steering Wheel, Security Wheel Bolts, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Heated Mirrors/Washer Jets, Pass. seat height adjustment, Passenger airbag deactivation. front, DAB digital radio, White Indicator Lenses, Semi Automatic Soft-Top

  • Ad ID
    308584
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    EY63EYX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    20200 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2013
  • Owners
    1
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Broad Oak Road,Canterbury,
CT2 7PX,
United Kingdom

