Mini > Roadster

Variant name:Cooper S ,Derivative:Cooper S ,Variant: Cooper S Roadster
Leather Lounge-Carbon Black, Black headlights, Black mirror caps, Chrome Line interior, Colour Line Polar Beige, Convertible Pack, Door insert Polar Beige, Headlight wash, Interior Trim Piano Black, MINI JCW Chili Pack, Leather interior, Dynamic Stability Control, Multi-function controls for s'wheel, Security Wheel Bolts, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Heated Mirrors/Washer Jets, Pass. seat height adjustment, Sport Button, Park Distance Control (PDC). rear, Passenger airbag deactivation. front, DAB digital radio, White Indicator Lenses, Semi Automatic Soft-Top
Rutherford Road,Dundee,Dryburgh Estate
DD2 3XH,
United Kingdom
Following on from the huge success of the new-generation Mini in 2001, B...
David Brown, the UK-based specialist car maker previously known for the ...