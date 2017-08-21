loading Loading please wait....
MINI Roadster

£12,995
car description

Variant name:Cooper S ,Derivative:Cooper S ,Variant: Cooper S Roadster

Accessories

Leather Lounge-Carbon Black, Black headlights, Black mirror caps, Chrome Line interior, Colour Line Polar Beige, Convertible Pack, Door insert Polar Beige, Headlight wash, Interior Trim Piano Black, MINI JCW Chili Pack, Leather interior, Dynamic Stability Control, Multi-function controls for s'wheel, Security Wheel Bolts, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Heated Mirrors/Washer Jets, Pass. seat height adjustment, Sport Button, Park Distance Control (PDC). rear, Passenger airbag deactivation. front, DAB digital radio, White Indicator Lenses, Semi Automatic Soft-Top

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305895
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Registration no.
    SW64FVA
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    19486 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2015
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Rutherford Road,Dundee,Dryburgh Estate
DD2 3XH,
United Kingdom

