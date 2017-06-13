loading Loading please wait....
MINI Roadster

£10,290
car description

Variant name:COOPER S ,Derivative:R59 ,Variant: 1.6 Cooper S

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Air-Conditioning,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Air Bag Driver,Alloy Wheels (16in),Sports Seat for Driver and Fr. Passenger,Traction Control System,Parking Aid (Rear),Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Rear Spoiler,Central Door Locking (Remote),Trip Computer,Steering Wheel Sports,Head Restraints (Front),Air Bag Passenger,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,DAB Radio,Electric Windows (Front),Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Electronic Stability Programme,External Temperature Display,Extra Storage,Head Air Bags (Front),Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Load Anchorage Points,Mirrors External (Electric/Heated),Run Flat Tyres,Seat Height Adjustment (Driver/Passenger),Solid Paint,Sun Visor,Third Brake Light,Tyre Pressure Control,Tyre Repair Kit,Upholstery Cloth,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283376
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    WM13RFK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    41452 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2013
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Domestic Road ,Leeds,Holbeck
LS12 6HG,
United Kingdom

