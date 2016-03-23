Accessories

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this striking 2013 (63) Mini Roadster Cooper S for sale presented in Kite blue metallic. This is a very sought after colour and looks amazing with the contrasting black. The Mini is in excellent condition throughout and comes with full Mini service history.There is a huge specification on this Mini roadster including - John Cooper Works body kit, John Cooper Works 17 alloy wheels, Chili pack, Media pack, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Full black lounge leather, Heated front seats, Climate control, Cruise control, Rear parking sensors, Bi-Xenon headlights, Black headlight reflectors, Gloss black exterior trim, Black sports stripes, Front fog lights, Kite blue metallic, Gloss black interior trim, Ambient lighting, Front centre armrest, Start/Stop function, Automatic lights and wipers, Electric folding door mirrors.All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.