MINI ROADSTER COOPER S

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: COOPER S Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 16723 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: White Silver

Cloth Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Rear Parking Sensor CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Leather Steering Wheel Cupholders Pollen Filter Solid Paint Load Area - Load Rings

  • Ad ID
    411225
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    16723 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
