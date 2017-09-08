loading Loading please wait....
MINI ROADSTER Cooper S Convertible

£12,750
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: Cooper S Convertible Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 22176 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Leather Punch Carbon Black, Alloy Wheels in Black, Bluetooth hands free function with USB a, CHILI Pack, Chrome Line interior, Colour Line - Carbon Black, Headlight wash, Interior Trim Piano Black, Leather interior, Roof and mirrors caps in black, Seat heating. front, Anti-Lock Brake System, Dynamic Stability Control, ISOFIX Child Seat System, Passenger airbag deactivation. front, Radio BOOST CD, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Park Distance Control (PDC). rear, Heated Mirrors/Washer Jets, DAB digital radio

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316233
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    22176 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Marshall MINI Salisbury
Salisbury, SP13YU, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

