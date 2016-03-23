MINI ROADSTER Cooper S Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: Cooper S Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16162 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: RED
Leather Punch Carbon Black, 17'' Conical Spoke Alloy Wheels in Black, Automatic Gearbox, Chili Pack, Chrome Line interior, Colour Line - Carbon Black, Elec Fold Exterior Mirrors, Harman Kardon Hi-Fi system, Headlight wash, Heated Front Screen, Interior Trim Piano Black, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Seat heating. front, Sport leather steering wheel/ paddles, Leather interior, Anti-Lock Brake System, Dynamic Stability Control, ISOFIX Child Seat System, Passenger airbag deactivation. front, Radio BOOST CD, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Park Distance Control (PDC). rear, Heated Mirrors/Washer Jets, DAB digital radio
Dick Lovett MINI Swindon
Swindon, SN57YH, Wiltshire
United Kingdom