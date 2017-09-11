MINI ROADSTER Cooper Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: Cooper Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20300 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: WHITE
Leather Gravity-Polar Beige, Additional Decor Rings, Armrest - front. centre, Automatic Gearbox, Chrome Line exterior, Colour Line - Carbon Black, Interior Trim Piano Black, Leather interior, Pepper Pack, Seat heating. front, Sport seats, Wind deflector, Dynamic Stability Control, Sport Steering Wheel, Security Wheel Bolts, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Heated Mirrors/Washer Jets, Pass. seat height adjustment, Passenger airbag deactivation. front, DAB digital radio, White Indicator Lenses, Semi Automatic Soft-Top
Dick Lovett MINI Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
