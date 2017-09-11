loading Loading please wait....
MINI ROADSTER Cooper Auto

£9,250
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: Cooper Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20300 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Leather Gravity-Polar Beige, Additional Decor Rings, Armrest - front. centre, Automatic Gearbox, Chrome Line exterior, Colour Line - Carbon Black, Interior Trim Piano Black, Leather interior, Pepper Pack, Seat heating. front, Sport seats, Wind deflector, Dynamic Stability Control, Sport Steering Wheel, Security Wheel Bolts, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Heated Mirrors/Washer Jets, Pass. seat height adjustment, Passenger airbag deactivation. front, DAB digital radio, White Indicator Lenses, Semi Automatic Soft-Top

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320319
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20300 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Dick Lovett MINI Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

