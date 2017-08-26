loading Loading please wait....
MINI ROADSTER COOPER 2013

£10,970
UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer this two owner 2013 (62) Mini Cooper roadster for sale presented in British Racing Green. This roadster is in excellent condition throughout, it has been very well looked after, comes with full Mini service history all covered under the Mini TLC package until 2018.;;This roadster has a fantastic specification which consists of - Chili pack, Full Beige leather upholstery, Heated front seats, British racing green metallic paint, Rear parking sensors, Cruise control, Climate control, Ambient lighting, Chrome mirror caps, Automatic lights and wipers, Front fog lights, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, USB/Aux input, Wind deflector, 17" Multi spoke design alloy wheels.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.;

  • Ad ID
    307373
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/08/2017
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    32000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.598
  • Engine Model
    COOPER
Unit 5B, Bull Lane Industrial Estate, Acton, Sudbury
Sudbury, CO10 0BD, Suffolk
United Kingdom

