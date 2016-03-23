MINI ROADSTER Base

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: Base Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 9646 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Pepper White
MINI Roadster Finished in Pepper White Specification Includes Clth/Lea Ray Carbon Black, 17'' Infinite Stream Alloys, Additional Decor Rings, Armrest - front. centre, Auto headlights with rain sensor, CHILI Pack, Chrome Line exterior, Chrome Line interior, Colour Line - Carbon Black, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB audio, Heated Front Screen, Interior Trim Piano Black, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Run-flat tyres, Telephone USB audio interface, Dynamic Stability Control, Sport Steering Wheel, Security Wheel Bolts, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Heated Mirrors/Washer Jets, Pass. seat height adjustment, Passenger airbag deactivation. front, DAB digital radio, White Indicator Lenses, Semi Automatic Soft-Top
Listers MINI Kings Lynn
PE304NA, Norfolk
United Kingdom