MINI ROADSTER 2.0 Cooper S D [Chilli Pack][

£9,699
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 2.0 Cooper S D [Chilli Pack][ Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 22910 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: GREEN

Over 125 Cars On Site, Many More High Specification Minis In Stock Please Visit www.gdmarketing.co.uk, 1 Registered Keeper, Last Service Carried Out At 14258 Miles, Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Electric Roof, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Cruise Control, Half Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels, 6 Speed Gearbox, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Aux Point, Bluetooth Connectivity For Mobile Phones, CD Player, DAB Radio, Front Fog Lights, Headlamp Wash, Mood Lighting, Only

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323475
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    22910 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
GD Marketing
Lutterworth, LE175QN, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

