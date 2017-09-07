loading Loading please wait....
MINI ROADSTER 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr [Chili Pack]

£10,165
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr [Chili Pack] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 25643 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Chili Red

Accessories

17" Alloys, Heated Front Windscreen, Visual Boost Radio, DAB Digital Radio, Enhanced Bluetooth Telephone with USB & Voice Control, Colour Line Carbon Black, MINI Connected, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Sport Steering Wheel, Black Headlights, Interior Trim Piano Black, Chrome Line Interior, Front Centre Armrest, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Front Sport Seats, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Xenon Lights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Voice Control, Extended Interior Light Package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313640
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    25643 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Stratstone MINI Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom

