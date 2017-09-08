loading Loading please wait....
MINI ROADSTER 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr [Chili Pack]

£10,877
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr [Chili Pack] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 30065 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Midnight Black

Accessories

Chili Pack, Black Headlights, Chrome Line Interior, Wind Deflector, Heated Front Seats, Headlamp Wash, Basic Bluetooth with USB, 17" Alloys, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Multi Function Steering Wheel, Sport Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Heated Washer Jets, Additional Decor Rings, Colour Line Carbon Black, Floor Mats, Sports Seats, Extended Storage, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, On Board Computer, Radio Boost CD, DAB Digital Radio, White Indicator Lenses, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315954
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    30065 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Stratstone MINI Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

