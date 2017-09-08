MINI ROADSTER 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr [Chili Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr [Chili Pack] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 30065 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Midnight Black
Chili Pack, Black Headlights, Chrome Line Interior, Wind Deflector, Heated Front Seats, Headlamp Wash, Basic Bluetooth with USB, 17" Alloys, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Multi Function Steering Wheel, Sport Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Heated Washer Jets, Additional Decor Rings, Colour Line Carbon Black, Floor Mats, Sports Seats, Extended Storage, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, On Board Computer, Radio Boost CD, DAB Digital Radio, White Indicator Lenses, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone MINI Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
