MINI ROADSTER 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr [Chili Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr [Chili Pack] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 28723 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Pepper White
Chili Pack, Convertible Pack, 17" Alloys, Black Headlights, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Sport Button, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Basic Bluetooth with USB, Park Distance Control, Heated Mirrors, Sport Steering Wheel, DAB Digital Radio, Radio Boost CD, Xenon Lights, Heated Washer Jets, Chrome Line Interior, Colour Line Carbon Black, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Auto Start-Stop, Brake Energy Regeneration, Interior World Carbon Black, Additional Decor Rings, Wind Deflector, Headlamp Wash, Extended Storage, Passenger Airbag, Air-Conditioning, White Indicator Lenses, On Board Computer, Extended Interior Light Package, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone MINI Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Following on from the huge success of the new-generation Mini in 2001, B...
David Brown, the UK-based specialist car maker previously known for the ...