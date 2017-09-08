loading Loading please wait....
MINI ROADSTER 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr [Chili Pack]

£11,527
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr [Chili Pack] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 28723 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Pepper White

Accessories

Chili Pack, Convertible Pack, 17" Alloys, Black Headlights, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Sport Button, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Basic Bluetooth with USB, Park Distance Control, Heated Mirrors, Sport Steering Wheel, DAB Digital Radio, Radio Boost CD, Xenon Lights, Heated Washer Jets, Chrome Line Interior, Colour Line Carbon Black, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Auto Start-Stop, Brake Energy Regeneration, Interior World Carbon Black, Additional Decor Rings, Wind Deflector, Headlamp Wash, Extended Storage, Passenger Airbag, Air-Conditioning, White Indicator Lenses, On Board Computer, Extended Interior Light Package, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315951
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    28723 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Stratstone MINI Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

