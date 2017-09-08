MINI ROADSTER 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22275 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Midnight Black
Chili Pack, Convertible Pack, 17" Alloys, Front Centre Armrest, Floor Mats, Fog Lamps, Chrome Line Exterior, Chrome Line Interior, Black Headlights, Interior World Carbon Black, Remote Central Locking, Park Distance Control, Sports Seats, TLC, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone MINI Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Following on from the huge success of the new-generation Mini in 2001, B...
David Brown, the UK-based specialist car maker previously known for the ...