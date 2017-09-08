loading Loading please wait....
MINI ROADSTER 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr Auto

£12,017
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22275 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Midnight Black

Accessories

Chili Pack, Convertible Pack, 17" Alloys, Front Centre Armrest, Floor Mats, Fog Lamps, Chrome Line Exterior, Chrome Line Interior, Black Headlights, Interior World Carbon Black, Remote Central Locking, Park Distance Control, Sports Seats, TLC, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315947
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22275 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Stratstone MINI Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

