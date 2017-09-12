loading Loading please wait....
MINI ROADSTER 1.6 John Cooper Works 2dr [Start Stop]

£12,498
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 John Cooper Works 2dr [Start Stop] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 21383 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue

Sports button, DAB digital radio module, Heated door mirrors, ESP, Run flat tyres, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Front fog lights, Traction control, Air recirculation system, Passenger airbag deactivation system

  • Ad ID
    323186
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    21383 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Arnold Clark Vauxhall/Jeep/Alfa Romeo (Linwood)
PA12BH, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom

