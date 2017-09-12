MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper S Roadster 2dr Petrol Manual (139 g/km, 190 bhp)

Accessories

White, For any further information please Contact our sales team on 01522 576366, 1 owner, Sports Seat for Driver and Fr. Passenger, Remote Controlled Alarm System (Thatcham CAT1), 3rd Brake Light, Leather Gearshift-Lever Knob, Interior World Carbon Black, Hill Assist, Start/Stop Button, Multi-Fun. for Steer.Wheel/Cruise Cont./Radio/Tel., Trip Distance Recorder, Cloth Chequered Upholstery, Remote Central Locking, Mechanical Seat Adjustment including Seat-Height Adjustment for Drivers and Passengers Seats, Sun Visors with Integrated Vanity Mirror on Drivers and Front Passengers Sides, Centre Console, Electrical Window Lifts for Drivers and Front Passengers Sides, Manual Air Conditioning, Storage Options in the Centre Console and Cooled Glove Box, Electronic Vehicle Immobiliser (Thatcham CAT1), Lashing Eyes in Luggage Compartment, Body Coloured Bumpers, Rear Park Distance Control (PDC), Manually Adjustable Headrest for All Seats, Traction, Heated Rear Window with Automatic Deactivation, Electronic Power Steering Speed-Related, Auto Start/Stop Function (MSA), Driver Airbag, Interior Surface in Black Chequered Design, Steering-Wheel Column Adjustment, Mechanically in Height and Length, Pyrotechnic Belt Tightener and Belt Force Limiter in Front, Heated Windscreen Washer Jets, Two Cupholders, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), 16in Rib Spoke Light Alloy Wheels with 195/55 R16 Tyres and Security Locking Wheel Bolts, Electrically Adjustable and Heated Exterior Mirrors, 3-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel, Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) with Cornering Brake Control (CBC), 3-Spoke Leather Steering Wheel, Outside Temperature Indication, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Front Passenger Airbag with Passenger Airbag Deactivation Switch, DAB Tuner, Head and Thorax Airbags, MINI Mobility System (MINI MS), Tyre Pressure Warning System (TPWS), Active Rear Spoiler, Radio BOOST CD with AUX-In Connection in Centre Console Storage Compartment. 2 seats, Interested? Contact our sales team on 01522 576366, 10,873