MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper S 2dr [Chili Pack]

£10,657
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 Cooper S 2dr [Chili Pack] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 21538 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Chili Red

Accessories

Chili Pack, 16" Alloys, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Radio Boost CD, Remote Central Alarm, Air Conditioning, Bonnet Stripes, Black Headlights, Child Seat ISOFIX Attachement, Electric Windows, Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Washer Jets, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), ''MINI Service Package Included", ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318706
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    21538 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Stratstone MINI Hull
Hull, HU91TQ, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom

