MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper S 2dr [Chili Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 Cooper S 2dr [Chili Pack] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 21538 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Chili Red
Chili Pack, 16" Alloys, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Radio Boost CD, Remote Central Alarm, Air Conditioning, Bonnet Stripes, Black Headlights, Child Seat ISOFIX Attachement, Electric Windows, Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Washer Jets, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), ''MINI Service Package Included", ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone MINI Hull
Hull, HU91TQ, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom
