loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper Roadster 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 Cooper Roadster 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 44200 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Orange

Accessories

Metallic Orange, 2 owners, Black Cloth interior, Auto Start/Stop Function (MSA), Manual Air Conditioning, DAB Tuner, Rear Park Distance Control (PDC), Remote Controlled Alarm System (Thatcham CAT1), 15in 7-Hole Light Alloy Wheels with Security Locking Wheel Bolts, Radio BOOST CD with AUX-In Connection in Centre Console Storage Compartment, Hill Assist, Electrical Window Lifts for Drivers and Front Passengers Sides, Start/Stop Button, Tyre Pressure Warning System (TPWS). 2 seats, CHECK OUT OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS FOR TOTAL PEACE OF MIND, 12M WARRANTY AND FREE MOT'S FOR LIFE AVAILABLE, 7,999 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408311
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    44200 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£7,999

Wearside Autoparc
Sunderland, SR28NT, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!