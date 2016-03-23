MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper Roadster 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 Cooper Roadster 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 44200 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Orange
Metallic Orange, 2 owners, Black Cloth interior, Auto Start/Stop Function (MSA), Manual Air Conditioning, DAB Tuner, Rear Park Distance Control (PDC), Remote Controlled Alarm System (Thatcham CAT1), 15in 7-Hole Light Alloy Wheels with Security Locking Wheel Bolts, Radio BOOST CD with AUX-In Connection in Centre Console Storage Compartment, Hill Assist, Electrical Window Lifts for Drivers and Front Passengers Sides, Start/Stop Button, Tyre Pressure Warning System (TPWS). 2 seats, CHECK OUT OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS FOR TOTAL PEACE OF MIND, 12M WARRANTY AND FREE MOT'S FOR LIFE AVAILABLE, 7,999 p/x welcome
Wearside Autoparc
Sunderland, SR28NT, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom