MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper Roadster 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 Cooper Roadster 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 32266 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Red

Red, APPLY FOR FINANCE ON OUR WEBSITE, ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE-DECISION IN 60 s, 1 Former Keeper Only, DAB Radio, USB In, AUX In, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Start Stop System, Climate Control, Rear Parking Sensors, 3 months warranty, 2 owners, Next MOT due 17/07/2018, Last serviced on 25/02/2017 at 29,112 miles, Full dealership history, Bluetooth Receiver, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), DAB Radio, Tyre Pressure Control, Air-Conditioning, USB In, Aux In, Rain Sensor, Automatic Headlights, Electric Windows (Front), Electric Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Alarm, Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Sensors, On Board Computer, Start Stop System, Traction Control System, Remote Central Locking, Heated Mirrors, Power Assisted Steering, Airbags, ABS, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Front Fog Lamps, Immobiliser, Outside Temperature Indicator, Adjustable Steering Column, Locking Wheel Nut, Tyre Repair Kit. 2 seats, HPI Clear, All Our Cars Are Pre Delivery Inspected and Come With a 128 Point Mechanical Check for Your Peace of Mind, Same Day Finance Available With Rates Starting As Low As 6%, PX Welcome, Driveaway Insurance Available, All Cards Taken, Warranty Up to 3 Years Available, We Are Located 1 Mile Away From Junction 2 on M25, 2 Miles Away From Bluewater Shopping Center, For More Pictures Visit www.prestigemotorskent.co.uk. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENTS PREFERABLY., 7,995

  • Ad ID
    419699
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    32266 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
£7,995

Prestige Motors Kent
Dartford, DA11JB, Kent
United Kingdom

