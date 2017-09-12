loading Loading please wait....
MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper [Chili Pack][Mini Yours Full Lounge Leather][Bullet Alloys]

£10,299
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 Cooper [Chili Pack][Mini Yours Full Lounge Leather][Bullet Alloys] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 28568 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: WHITE

Over 125 Cars On Site, Many More High Specification Minis In Stock Please Visit www.gdmarketing.co.uk, 1 Registered Keeper, Last Service Action Carried Out At 19416 Miles, Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Electric Roof, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Cruise Control, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels, 6 Speed Gearbox, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Aux Point, Bluetooth Connectivity For Mobile Phones, CD Player, DAB Radio, Front Fog Lights, Headlamp Wash, Keyless Entry & Start, LED Daytime Running Lights, Mood Lighting, Reverse Park Sensors, Trip Computer, USB Point, Balance Of Manufacturers 3Year/60000 Mile Warranty, Part Exchange Welcome

  • Ad ID
    323476
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    28568 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
GD Marketing
Lutterworth, LE175QN, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

