MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper 2dr - DAB/CD/AUX/USB - AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING - 15IN ALLOYS

£7,899
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 Cooper 2dr - DAB/CD/AUX/USB - AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING - 15IN ALLOYS Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 40708 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

This Midnight Black Roadster Features PEPPER Pack, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Ambient interior lighting, 15 inch alloys, Auto Headlights, Parking Sensors, Digital Climate Control, Start/Stop, Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314285
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    40708 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Imperial Car Supermarkets Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom

