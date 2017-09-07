loading Loading please wait....
MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper 2dr [Chili Pack]

£9,991
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 Cooper 2dr [Chili Pack] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 40772 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Pepper White

Accessories

Cloth/Leather Ray Carbon Black, Automatic Air Conditioning, Chili Pack, 16" Alloys, Sport Steering Wheel, Sport Seats, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, On Board Computer, Auto Start-Stop, White Indicator Lenses, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Front Foglights, Enhanced Storage, Radio Boost CD, Electric Wing Mirrors, Chrome Line Exterior, Chrome Line Interior, Additional Decor Rings, Colour Line Carbon Black, Extended Interior Light Package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313639
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    40772 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Stratstone MINI Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

