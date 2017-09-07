MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper 2dr [Chili Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 Cooper 2dr [Chili Pack] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 40772 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Pepper White
Cloth/Leather Ray Carbon Black, Automatic Air Conditioning, Chili Pack, 16" Alloys, Sport Steering Wheel, Sport Seats, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, On Board Computer, Auto Start-Stop, White Indicator Lenses, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Front Foglights, Enhanced Storage, Radio Boost CD, Electric Wing Mirrors, Chrome Line Exterior, Chrome Line Interior, Additional Decor Rings, Colour Line Carbon Black, Extended Interior Light Package
Stratstone MINI Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Following on from the huge success of the new-generation Mini in 2001, B...
David Brown, the UK-based specialist car maker previously known for the ...