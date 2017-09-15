MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper 2dr [Chili Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 Cooper 2dr [Chili Pack] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 8155 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Eclipse Grey
Convertible Pack, Chili Pack, 17" Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Basic Bluetooth with USB, Half Leather, Black Headlights, Wind Deflector, Front Sport Seats, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Remote Central Locking, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Sport Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Headlamp Wash, Chrome Line Exterior, Colour Line Carbon Black, Auto Start-Stop, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Brake Energy Regeneration, Heated Mirrors, Heated Washer Jets, Alarm, Interior World Carbon Black, Sport Button, Extended Storage, Park Distance Control, Front Foglights, On Board Computer, Extended Interior Light Package, DAB Digital Radio, Radio Boost CD, White Indicator Lenses, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone MINI Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Following on from the huge success of the new-generation Mini in 2001, B...
David Brown, the UK-based specialist car maker previously known for the ...