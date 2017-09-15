loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper 2dr [Chili Pack]

Compare this car
£9,691
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 Cooper 2dr [Chili Pack] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 8155 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Eclipse Grey

Accessories

Convertible Pack, Chili Pack, 17" Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Basic Bluetooth with USB, Half Leather, Black Headlights, Wind Deflector, Front Sport Seats, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Remote Central Locking, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Sport Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Headlamp Wash, Chrome Line Exterior, Colour Line Carbon Black, Auto Start-Stop, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Brake Energy Regeneration, Heated Mirrors, Heated Washer Jets, Alarm, Interior World Carbon Black, Sport Button, Extended Storage, Park Distance Control, Front Foglights, On Board Computer, Extended Interior Light Package, DAB Digital Radio, Radio Boost CD, White Indicator Lenses, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325897
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8155 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone MINI Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed