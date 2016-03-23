loading Loading please wait....
MINI ROADSTER 1.6 Cooper 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MINI Model: ROADSTER Trim: 1.6 Cooper 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16483 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Silver

ABS(Anti-Lock Brakes), Alarm, Auxiliary input socket, Body coloured bumpers, Curtain airbags, Digital radio, Drivers airbag, Electric door mirrors, ESP, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Heated door mirrors, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Power-Assisted Steering, Passenger airbag, Radio/CD, Rear parking sensor, Remote central locking, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Side airbags, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitor

  • Ad ID
    410291
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16483 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
