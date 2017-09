MINI ROADSTER 1.6 COOPER 2d 120 BHP

Accessories

7074 MILES ONLY FSH...DEMO + ONE OWNER....THIS GORGEOUS AND STYLISH MINI IS FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL GREY METALLIC WITH 1/2 LEATHER UPHOLSTERY....ITS PACKED WITH LOTS OF GREAT FEATURES...17' ALLOYS. 6 SPEED. SPORTS MODE. STOP / START BUTTON. AIR CONDITIONING. CRUISE. VOICE. BLUETOOTH. USB + AUX PORTS. REAR PARKING ALERT. ETC... ONLY £135/YR TAX... EXCELLENT EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR CONDITION... SUPER DRIVE... MUST BE SEEN TO BE APPRECIATED... .FULL DEALER FACILITIES.... FAMILY RUN BUSINESS....,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 15in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, External Temperature Display, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket, Power-Assisted Steering, Rev Counter, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Sports, Sun Visor, Tailgate Window, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Cloth, Washer Jets - Heated