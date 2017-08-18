loading Loading please wait....
Mini - Moke 1.0 - 1991

€14,600 - €18,980 (£13,300.60 - £17,290.78)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DATA· Valid revision: Yes· Italian license plates and documents:· Mileage: 49,700 Km· Owners: 3· Motor: 1000 cc· Underbody status: healthyDESCRIPTIONMini Moke of 1991, just serviced and overhauled, entered ASI (Italian Register historic vehicles), 49,700 KMS. Black, white interior with green piping, white towel again.Body, Interior and mechanical condition, new tires, new muffler final part. Rebuilt coach until April 2018. The underbody is very healthy, double car garage with always recovering in keys.This vehicle is visible and scroll wheel to Caresanablot (VC), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305179
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Mini > Moke
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

