Mini Works Cooper

£9,950
Low Mileage, Full Service History, Half Leather, Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, Bluetooth, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Twin Sunroofs, Alloy Wheels, Integrated Radio/CD, USB connection, Panoramic Sunroof AFFORDABLE EXCELLENCE EVERY TIME! We offer high quality, friendly, customer focused service, established for over 15 years. This low mileage Mini John Cooper Works 3dr has a full service history and specification including air conditioning with climate control, half leather seats, twin panoramic sunroofs, rear roof spoiler, alloy wheels, front fog lamps, intergral radio/cd with USB and AUX inputs, Bluetooth, push button start, parking sensors.

  • Ad ID
    234106
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Cooper
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
280 Pinhoe Road
Exeter, Devon
United Kingdom

