Mini Works Cooper

Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Comms Pack, Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Harman Kardon, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Rear Spoiler, Radio, CD Player, Push Button Start, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats ONE OF THE BIGGEST SPEC MINIS ON SALE TODAY SPEC INCLUDES,CHILLI PACK,MEDIA PACK,TECH PACK,HEAD UP DISPLAY,FULL UPGRADED LEATHER SEATS,PARK ASSIST,FOLDING DOOR MIRRORS,SATNAV,5 YEAR SERVICE PACK
Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Comms Pack, Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Harman Kardon, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Rear Spoiler, Radio, CD Player, Push Button Start, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats
Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom
A Mini Cooper has sold for the second time in one year, attracting a £20...
Quentin Willson’s introduction to the first Classic Car Auctions sale at...