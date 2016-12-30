loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mini Works Cooper

Compare this car
£31,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Comms Pack, Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Harman Kardon, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Rear Spoiler, Radio, CD Player, Push Button Start, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats ONE OF THE BIGGEST SPEC MINIS ON SALE TODAY SPEC INCLUDES,CHILLI PACK,MEDIA PACK,TECH PACK,HEAD UP DISPLAY,FULL UPGRADED LEATHER SEATS,PARK ASSIST,FOLDING DOOR MIRRORS,SATNAV,5 YEAR SERVICE PACK

Accessories

Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Comms Pack, Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Harman Kardon, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Rear Spoiler, Radio, CD Player, Push Button Start, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224039
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Cooper
  • Mileage
    1000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
Email Dealer >>

Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed