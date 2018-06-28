loading Loading please wait....
Mini Works Cooper

£10,300
car description

Full main dealer service history Wow... Not only is this car supplied with a FULL MINI MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, it also has a MINI service pack until 28/06/2018/80,000 miles. Also benefitting from recently having had 4 new Pirelli P Zero tyres fitted. Comes with 2 Keys, 12 Month MOT, Complimentary warranty and is Fully HPI clear. Specification includes; Bluetooth, USB, Xenon headlights, Chili pack, Multifunction steering wheel, Automatic lights and wipers, Parking sensors, Heated sports seats and much much more. AVAILABLE TO RESERVE NOW. We are based in Chesterfield less than 1 mile form M1 Junction 29a. Part exchange welcome. Viewing by appointment only. See what our customers say about us by clicking here.... http://www.autotrader.co.uk/services/car-dealers/uk/east-midlands/derbyshire/chesterfield/approved-used-cars-kent-ltd-chesterfield-dpp-10001273/reviews/true If you have any questions or would like to speak to us about this car please call, text or email anytime, any day.

Accessories

Full main dealer service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222067
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Cooper
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1598
Old School House Rectory Road
Sidcup, Kent
United Kingdom

