Mini - Cooper S Sportpack - 1998

Mini Cooper S from 1998 in good original condition.Sportpack model, last edition with the ‘old’ bodywork. 1,300 cc and 65 hp engine with multi-point injection (mpi). Airbag. Crankcase guard. Volumetric alarm with immobilizer. Always garaged, well-kept, servicing and maintenance up-to-date. In August 2017, the oil was changed (Castrol 15w40).Refrigeration circuit, battery (Varta), spark plugs, brakes; everything repaired with original components. English model. Interior in wood, leather seats. New wheels. Special chromed exhaust. Authorised fog lights and long range headlights. Rust-free, never crashed. Valid vehicle inspection until July 2018.The car is in Madrid, Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.