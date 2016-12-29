loading Loading please wait....
MINI Cooper S Race Car

POA
Vehicle Description Built by Tony Franks whilst working for John Cooper Garages, we were advised by Mr Franks that the car was used to prove the JCW concept to MINI and travelled to the Nurburgring for testing. It was built to endurance car spec and raced in the Dubai 24 hr endurance race and has air jacks and other upgrades including higher specification brakes, fully adjustable for rear bias with bespoke anti roll bars front and rear. The cage is extremely high specification multi-point welded and to FIA standard. Body – Fully welded in cage. Carbon dash Heated front screen Carbon rear wing Electrical master switch Plumbed in fire extinguisher system Shift lights Rear diffuser and flat floor lowered with exhaust raised for clearance. Rear windows replaced 2014 Suspension – Bilstein dampers- single adjustable Challenge spec Adjustable ride height Adjustable camber front and rear Adjustable torsion/anti-roll bars front and rear uprated bushes Brakes – 6 piston front calipers Mini Challenge Spec – serviced in 2014 2 part front discs – new 2015 Large rear discs with single piston calipers – serviced 2015 New brake servo 2015. Rear limit valves. ABS operative. Engine – Modified cylind

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223873
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Cooper
  • Year
    2014
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

