Mini - Cooper S 1.3 l right hand drive RHD - 1997

If you get a Mini, then you get the real deal, just as it should be: Cooper S, 1.3 Sport. Produced in late 1997, technically and visually in top condition, has only been driven infrequently. This Mini comes from a private museum, and it’s a very special collector’s item. But it also offers a lot of driving pleasure with plenty of power.Paintwork: British Racing GreenOptions:Large fabric canopy, black leather, Mini rims, cockpit with instruments and wood finish. Additional lights. Very British - right hand drive (RHD), Radio/CD.Austrian registration and valid Austrian Inspection (TÜV according to § 57) until 2018.The car was imported to Austria in May 2005. It was owned by a lady for a short while, who (supposedly) passed it on within the family, where it had stayed from 2005 until 2008. From 2008 onward, the car was part of a private collection/a private museum, and it was occasionally used by the owner at events, where it provided a lot of joy and driving pleasure. 35.215 km (supposedly real). This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Vienna, Austria.
