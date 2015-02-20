loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Mini - Cooper S 1.3 l right hand drive RHD - 1997

Photos Map

car description

If you get a Mini, then you get the real deal, just as it should be: Cooper S, 1.3 Sport. Produced in late 1997, technically and visually in top condition, has only been driven infrequently. This Mini comes from a private museum, and it’s a very special collector’s item. But it also offers a lot of driving pleasure with plenty of power.Paintwork: British Racing GreenOptions:Large fabric canopy, black leather, Mini rims, cockpit with instruments and wood finish. Additional lights. Very British - right hand drive (RHD), Radio/CD.Austrian registration and valid Austrian Inspection (TÜV according to § 57) until 2018.The car was imported to Austria in May 2005. It was owned by a lady for a short while, who (supposedly) passed it on within the family, where it had stayed from 2005 until 2008. From 2008 onward, the car was part of a private collection/a private museum, and it was occasionally used by the owner at events, where it provided a lot of joy and driving pleasure. 35.215 km (supposedly real). This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Vienna, Austria.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407462
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Mini > Cooper
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Mini - Cooper S 1.3 l right hand drive RHD - 1997

    Mini Cooper

    €9,000 - €11,700 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Mini - Cooper S Sportpack - 1998

    Mini Cooper

    €12,300 - €15,990 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Mini - Cooper 1.3 s - 1993

    Mini Cooper

    €10,600 - €13,780 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Mini - Cooper S - 7-Port - 2000

    Mini Cooper

    €42,500 - €55,250 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Mini - Cooper 1.3 - 1991

    Mini Cooper

    €900 - €1,170 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Mini - Cooper S 1.3 l right hand drive RHD - 1997

    Mini Cooper

    €9,000 - €11,700 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Mini - Cooper S Sportpack - 1998

    Mini Cooper

    €12,300 - €15,990 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Mini - Cooper 1.3 s - 1993

    Mini Cooper

    €10,600 - €13,780 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Mini - Cooper S - 7-Port - 2000

    Mini Cooper

    €42,500 - €55,250 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Mini - Cooper 1.3 - 1991

    Mini Cooper

    €900 - €1,170 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€9,000 - €11,700 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!